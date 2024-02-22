Joe Schmit with Twins in Fort Myers: Reliever Caleb Thielbar’s perseverance

Randolph, Minnesota native Caleb Thielbar, 37, is set to make a little above $3.2 million in 2024, the most money of any year of his lengthy professional career. He’s earned it too. He has gotten better with age.

In 2023, he threw 30 2/3 innings and recorded 36 strikeouts and just six walks. He finished the season with a 3.23 earned-run average. Most importantly, Thielbar is a reliever that manager Rocco Baldelli trusts in high-leverage situations.

Our Joe Schmit and Alec Ausmus are with the Twins this week at spring training in Fort Myers and spoke with Thielbar.

The Twins open exhibition season play on Friday vs. the Gophers.