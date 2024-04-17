Twins sign infielder Tony Kemp to minor-league deal

Facing a mounting list of injuries, the Minnesota Twins have added some more infield depth to the minors.

The club officially inked veteran Tony Kemp to a deal on Wednesday and assigned him to Triple-A St. Paul.

Kemp started the season with Baltimore but was designated for assignment on April 10 after starting the season 0-for-9 at the plate and became a free agent.

The 32-year-old spent the past four years with Oakland but has also played for the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros, which drafted him in the fifth round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

Last season, he hit .209/.303/.304 with a .607 OPS, five home runs, 27 RBI and 15 stolen bases across 124 games for the A’s. His career averages are .237/.324/.351 with a .675 OPS.

While a light hitter, he offers some depth, having spent time in both second base and left field over the past several years, and is known for being good in the clubhouse and the community, having received the Athletics’ Dave Stewart Service Awards in 2020, 2021 and 2022.