Twins sign former Royals pitcher Josh Staumont

The Minnesota Twins have been pretty quiet this winter, as have many teams amid a slowly developing free agency period. However, the team has now added a big-league player.

Former Kansas City pitcher Josh Staumont agreed to a one-year deal to join the Twins, the club announced Wednesday.

The 30-year-old appeared in 21 games for the Royals last season, posting a 5.40 ERA over 20 innings, including one start, with 24 strikeouts and 13 walks. He started the season at Triple-A but was recalled on April 14. However, he was placed on the injured list with a neck strain on June 7 and missed the rest of the season.

Staumont was drafted in the second round of the 2015 MLB Draft and has spent his entire career in the Royals’ system, going 9-7 with a 4.01 ERA across 168.1 innings since making his MLB debut in 2019. He has eight career saves, 30 holds, 191 strikeouts and 95 walks over parts of five seasons in the big leagues.

He figures to compete for a spot in the Twins bullpen and add some depth in an area the Twins don’t have a lot.

His signing puts the club’s 40-man roster at 37 players — 18 pitchers, three catchers, eight infielders and eight outfielders.