Twins sign 1st-round draft pick Walker Jenkins

Just ahead of the deadline, the Minnesota Twins have signed their first-round draft pick.

The club selected outfielder Walker Jenkins No. 5 overall in the MLB Draft earlier this month.

The 6-foot-3, 212-pound outfielder from South Brunswick High School in North Carolina signed for $7,144,200. The league slot for the fifth pick was $7,139,700.

Jenkins hit .417 his senior year in high school and earned the Gatorade North Carolina Baseball Player of the Year award for the second-consecutive season. For his high school career, he hit .487/.598/.921 with 14 home runs and 53 RBI.

The Twins also announced that, with Jenkins’ signing, the club officially signed 19 of their 21 draft picks — all but their final two selections.

Jenkins is slated to report to Fort Myers.