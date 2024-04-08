Twins set to battle Ohtani and Los Angeles Dodgers
Ahead of Monday’s game vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers, KSTP spoke with several Twins players.
Our Joe Schmit spoke with SS Carlos Correa, C Ryan Jeffers, RP Steven Okert, RP Jay Jackson, and 3B José Miranda, who was called up by the Twins earlier in the day.
Topics discussed include: Getting into a rhythm as the second week of the season starts, and facing Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani.
Below is a series preview, courtesy of the Associated Press:
Los Angeles Dodgers (8-4) vs. Minnesota Twins (3-4)
Minneapolis; Monday, 6:40 p.m.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: James Paxton (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, five strikeouts); Twins: Bailey Ober (0-1, 54.00 ERA, 7.50 WHIP, one strikeout)
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Los Angeles Dodgers to open a three-game series.
Minnesota went 87-75 overall and 47-34 in home games last season. The Twins scored 4.8 runs per game while allowing 4.1 last season.
Los Angeles has gone 2-2 in road games and 8-4 overall. The Dodgers lead the NL with 15 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.
Monday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Jeffers leads the Twins with one home run while slugging .278. Alex Kirilloff is 10-for-26 with two doubles, three triples and two RBI over the last 10 games.
Shohei Ohtani has five doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBI while hitting .320 for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 17-for-41 with four doubles over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 3-4, .191 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored by five runs
Dodgers: 7-3, .272 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs
INJURIES: Twins: Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Zack Weiss: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jhoan Duran: 15-Day IL (oblique), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (calf), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (knee), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winder: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Dodgers: Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (lung), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)