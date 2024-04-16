Twins send Wallner to Triple-A, recall Larnach

The Minnesota Twins have optioned struggling outfielder Matt Wallner to Triple-A St. Paul ahead of Tuesday’s game in Baltimore.

The Forest Lake native spent the second half of last season with the Twins but has stumbled out of the gates this season, collecting just two hits and his first 25 at-bats. He did slug one home run and drove in four runs, walked three times and was hit by four pitches but also struck out 17 times.

Larnach, the Twins’ first-round draft pick in 2018, has spent parts of the last three seasons with the big-league club but started this season at Triple-A as he dealt with a turf toe injury. However, he’s been on a rehab assignment since April 11 and now appears ready to go.

As a whole, the Twins have struggled early in the season, in part due to a long list of injuries but also a lackluster offense.

Entering Tuesday, the Twins were 6-9 and had scored 53 runs on the season, ahead of only the Oakland Athletics and Chicago White Sox.

The team is back in action Tuesday night against Baltimore.