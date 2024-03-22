Twins send top prospect Brooks Lee to minor-league camp

Less than a week before the start of the regular season, the Twins have reassigned a top prospect to minor-league camp.

Infielder Brooks Lee could reach the majors at some point this year but will start the season in the minors, as expected, after his reassignment on Friday.

Following the move, Minnesota now has 40 players in camp, and eight of those are non-roster invitees.

The team wraps up Spring Training on Tuesday, then opens the 2024 season on Thursday at Kansas City.