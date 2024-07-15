Twins select shortstop Kaelen Culpepper in first round of MLB Draft

The Minnesota Twins selected Kansas State shortstop Kaelen Culpepper with the 21st overall selection in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft on Sunday night.

Culpepper, 21, hit .328 with six triples, 11 home runs and 59 RBIs as junior at K-State last season.

“I can do everything on the field. You gonna get a dog outta me. I’m just ready to go and start my journey,” Culpepper told ESPN shortly after being drafted.

Later in the night, the Twins took shortstop Kyle DeBarge out of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with the 33rd overall pick in the draft.