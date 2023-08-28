Twins 3B Royce Lewis enjoys hanging with cow at Minnesota State Fair

Twins 3B Royce Lewis and INF Jose Miranda hung at the team’s State Fair booth on Monday afternoon, and KSTP Sports was there.

Lewis spoke with KSTP about his experience hanging with a cow — yes, a cow joined the players on the wiffle ball field.

***Click the video box above to watch Lewis with the cow and to hear his thoughts***

Lewis hit his second career grand slam in Sunday’s win over Texas. He hit his other grand slam on May 13, 2022 vs. Cleveland (Bryan Shaw), thus becoming the second player in Twins history (since 1961) to hit two grand slams within his first nine career home runs, joining Danny Valencia.

Lewis is hitting .294 (10-for-34) with three doubles, two home runs, seven RBI and a .959 OPS in nine August home games this year.

The Twins begin a home series Monday vs. Cleveland.