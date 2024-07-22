Infielders Lewis, Miranda close to returning to Twins lineup

Out since suffering a right adductor strain on July 2nd, Twins 3B Royce Lewis is close to returning. In fact, he’s expected to play for the Saints in St. Paul on Tuesday.

More positive injury news: 3B/1B/DH Jose Miranda expects to be back in the next 7-10 days. A few rehab games with the Saints is in play prior to a return to the Twins’ lineup.

Also on the injury front, SS Carlos Correa (plantar fasciitis) received a PRP injection over the weekend. He’s still a few days out from resuming baseball activities.

Reliever Brock Stewart, out since early May with a right shoulder injury, was back in the clubhouse Monday. He’s expected to be activated before the end of the Phillies series Wednesday.