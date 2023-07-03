Twins clubhouse reaction, July 3: Gray on being All-Star and Lewis on being out weeks with oblique injury

nbsp;

After more than a week on the road, the Twins return to Target Field on the eve of the Independence Day. The Twins play the Royals for three games, then after a day off Thursday, Baltimore comes to town for three games.

KSTP’s Joe Schmit got a chance to catch up with Sonny Gray, who talked about being selected for the third time in his career to play in the All-Star Game. The game is Tuesday, July 11, in Seattle. Gray is the Twins’ lone All-Star.

KSTP also spoke with INF Royce Lewis, INF Donovan Solano, and OF Michael Taylor ahead of Monday’s game vs. K.C.

The Twins play 23 of their next 26 games vs. teams currently under .500. The Twins are tied in the A.L. Central race with Cleveland.