Manager Rocco Baldelli fired up for Twins spring training to start on Feb. 18

The Minnesota Twins have had as quiet of an offseason as any club in the major leagues. A major factor is the uncertainty around their regional broadcast revenue with the parent company for the Bally Sports networks in bankruptcy. Wariness about the situation has prompted a reduction in player salary costs after the Twins fielded a team-record $156 million payroll in 2023.

However, manager Rocco Baldelli is optimistic heading into the first full-squad workout at spring training set for Feb. 18. Baldelli is confident in his starting pitching depth despite losing Sonny Gray, Kenta Maeda and Tyler Mahle as free agents. The Twins are also on track to return Byron Buxton to center field after he was relegated to DH last season.

Our Joe Schmit spoke with Baldelli at TwinsFest.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Baldelli***

The Twins have a lot of good players returning who helped them win a playoff series for the first time since 2002.

Rookies Royce Lewis, Edouard Julien and Matt Wallner emerged as key regulars — and in the case of Lewis, a potential superstar — midway through the season. Imagine what a full year of Lewis can look like.

The Associated Press contributed to this report