Twins reinstate Sands from IL, option Winder

The Minnesota Twins have activated a relief pitcher from the injured list ahead of Wednesday’s series finale against Kansas City.

Wednesday morning, the club activated Cole Sands from the 15-day injured list and optioned Josh Winder to Triple-A St. Paul.

Sands has missed Minnesota’s past 31 games due to a right shoulder impingement.

Before landing on the injured list on June 4, Sands pitched in seven games for the Twins, tossing 12.1 innings with just one earned run allowed while striking out 13 and walking seven.

Winder made just one appearance in his most recent stint with the Twins, tossing a scoreless inning on June 26 at Atlanta.

Minnesota will go for the sweep of the Royals Wednesday night before hosting Baltimore this weekend in the final games before the All-Star break.