Twins reinstate Royce Lewis, put Castro on IL

Royce Lewis is back in the majors after completing a rehab assignment in St. Paul.

The Minnesota Twins announced Lewis was reinstated Tuesday after missing the past 36 games due to a left oblique strain.

In 26 games for the Twins this season, Lewis has hit .326 with four home runs, 15 RBI, 11 runs, a .354 on-base percentage and an .827 OPS.

To make room for him on the MLB roster, the club put utility player Willi Castro on the 10-day injured list with what the team called a mild left oblique strain. The move is retroactive to Saturday.

Castro has played in 101 games for Minnesota this year, hitting .241 with five home runs, 26 RBI and 29 stolen bases while playing multiple positions defensively.