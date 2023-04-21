Twins reinstate Polanco from IL, call up Woods Richardson; Julien, Alcala optioned

The Minnesota Twins made two big roster moves on Friday.

First, the team activated infielder Jorge Polanco, who missed the first 19 games of the season as he recovered from left knee inflammation.

His activation meant highly touted prospect Edouard Julien was sent back to Triple-A St. Paul to make room on the roster. He debuted on April 12 and hit .222 with two home runs, four RBI and four runs scored in eight games.

Then, the club called up pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson from St. Paul. He’s ranked as the organization’s eighth-best prospect by MLB.com but struggled through two starts at Triple-A this season. He made his MLB debut last season with the Twins.

To make room for Woods Richardson, reliever Jorge Alcala was optioned to St. Paul. He’s pitched in six games for Minnesota this season after missing basically all of 2022 due to injury.

Minnesota opens a series against Washington Friday night at Target Field.