Twins reinstate Gallo, option Garlick

The Minnesota Twins are getting another big bat back from the injured list.

Tuesday, the club reinstated outfielder/first baseman Joey Gallo from his rehab assignment and activated him from the 10-day injured list.

Gallo has missed Minnesota’s last nine games due to a left hamstring strain.

In his 46 games for the Twins this season, Gallo has hit .188/.321/.478 with 11 home runs, 23 RBI, 25 walks and a .799 OPS.

To make room on the big-league roster for Gallo, the Twins optioned outfielder Kyle Garlick back to Triple-A St. Paul. He played six games during his most recent stint with the Twins, notching one hit in 11 at-bats.