Twins reinstate Buxton from IL, option Larnach

The Minnesota Twins have reinstated Byron Buxton from the injured list.

The club made the move official Thursday and optioned outfielder Trevor Larnach to Triple-A St. Paul to make room on the roster for Buxton.

Buxton has missed Minnesota’s last 10 games after landing on the 10-day injured list on June 6 with a left rib contusion, which he suffered when he was hit by a pitch on June 1.

In 50 games this season, Buxton has hit .220 with 10 home runs, 23 RBI and 31 runs, slotting in the lineup exclusively as a designated hitter.

Larnach has had multiple stints with the Twins this season and, collectively, is hitting .211 with six home runs, 31 RBI and a .311 on-base percentage across 47 games.

The Twins open a four-game series against Detroit at Target Field Thursday night.