Twins recall Winder, option Ortega

The Minnesota Twins have recalled pitcher Josh Winder ahead of Wednesday’s game.

The club announced that Winder will take the place of reliever Oliver Ortega, who was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul after Tuesday night’s game.

Winder has appeared in four games for Minnesota this season across three different stints, tossing 5.2 innings while giving up three earned runs and striking out seven.

Ortega is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 14 strikeouts across 14 innings for the Twins this year.

The Twins finish a three-game series against Seattle Wednesday afternoon before starting a weekend series in Kansas City on Friday.