Twins recall Varland, option Castillo

St. Paul native Louie Varland is back on the Minnesota Twins.

The club officially recalled the right-handed pitcher on Tuesday and scheduled him to start the night’s game against Colorado.

Varland made Minnesota’s opening day roster but struggled in four starts, giving up 17 earned runs in 16.2 innings. Since he was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul, Varland has made eight starts for the Saints, going 2-5 with a 5.31 ERA across 40.2 innings with 44 strikeouts and 14 walks.

To make room for him on the big-league roster, the team optioned reliever Diego Castillo — who gave up two earned runs across seven innings — to St. Paul.