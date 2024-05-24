Twins recall Alcala, option Boushley

The Minnesota Twins have recalled relief pitcher Jorge Alcala before starting a new homestand.

This will be Alcala’s third stint of the season with the Twins. Across the first two, he pitched 11 innings, allowed four earned runs, struck out 10 and walked six in eight appearances.

Since he was last sent to Triple-A St. Paul on May 8, Alcala has made just four appearances, pitching 4.2 scoreless innings.

He’ll take the spot of Caleb Boushley in the Twins bullpen. Boushley, who was optioned to St. Paul, made one appearance in his stint with the Twins, giving up three hits and two runs in 2 innings on Monday.

Minnesota opens a series against Texas on Friday night.