Twins recall Kirilloff; Mahle moves to 60-day IL

The Minnesota Twins made a slew of roster moves ahead of their three-game series in Cleveland on Friday night.

Outfielder/first baseman Alex Kirilloff was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul while outfielder Trevor Larnach was sent down to the Saints.

The Twins also selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Dereck Rodriguez from the Saints and moved him to the 40-man roster. That move comes with starting pitcher Tyler Mahle being moved to the 60-day Injured List and reliever Caleb Thielbar being placed on the 15-day Injured List with a right oblique strain. Mahle was placed on the 15-day IL earlier in the week with strains in his throwing arm.

Larnach has only hit .221 in 31 games this season. Kirilloff started the season on the Injured List while recovering from right wrist surgery in the offseason. He’s hitting .316 with four home runs in 11 minor league games this season.