Twins recall Headrick, option Varland

Ahead of the series finale in New York, the Minnesota Twins have made a roster move to swap out pitchers.

Sunday morning, the Twins recalled left-handed pitcher Brent Headrick from Triple-A St. Paul and optioned pitcher Louie Varland back to St. Paul.

Varland started Minnesota’s game Friday night and tossed six innings with eight strikeouts, six hits allowed, one walk and three runs allowed but didn’t factor into the decision. The Twins went on to win that game 4-3.

Headrick, 25, has appeared in two games for the Saints this season and has given up 12 hits and six runs across nine innings with 12 strikeouts.

The 6-foot-6 lefty was Minnesota’s ninth-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Illinois State and is ranked as the organization’s 25th-best prospect by MLB.com.

When he gets into a game, it will be Headrick’s MLB debut.