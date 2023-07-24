Twins put Buxton on paternity list, recall Larnach

The Minnesota Twins have made a roster move ahead of Monday’s series-opening game against Seattle.

Monday afternoon, the club put designated hitter Byron Buxton on the paternity list.

In 81 games this season, playing exclusively as a designated hitter, Buxton has hit .195 with 17 home runs, 40 RBI, a .284 on-base percentage, .418 slugging percentage and .702 OPS.

To take his spot on the MLB roster, the Twins recalled outfielder Trevor Larnach from Triple-A St. Paul.

Larnach has split time between the Twins and Saints this season but hit .211 with six home runs and 31 RBI in 47 games in the majors earlier this year.

The Twins open a three-game series against Seattle at Target Field Monday night.