Twins pumped to have Polanco back in lineup

Twins 3B Jose Miranda, 2B Jorge Polanco, and INF Kyle Farmer spoke with the media ahead of Monday’s game with the Yankees.

Miranda talked about what Polanco’s return means for the lineup, attending the Timberwolves vs Nuggets game Sunday night, and a few other topics.

Polanco shared his thoughts on how great it feels to “get back with the boys.”

Farmer discussed how recovery is going, his surgery next month, if he’s afraid to return to the plate, and what Polanco’s return has done for the team. Farmer was hit in the face with a pitch on Apr. 12 and has been out since.

The Twins play the Yankees for three games, the Royals for four games this week at Target Field.