Twins prospects Matt Wallner & Chris Williams share goals for second half of Saints season

KSTP Sports spoke with St Paul Saints right fielder Matt Wallner and catcher Chris Williams ahead of Friday’s series opener vs. the Durham Bulls. The Saints are back after four days off for the All-Star break.

The pair looked back on the first half of the season, touched on their goals for the second half of the season.

Williams, 25, was the Twins’ 8th round draft pick in 2018. He was named International League Player of the Week on 6/19, after going 7-19, hitting six home runs, driving in 14 in five games. He hit three home runs in game one of the series on 6/13, becoming the fourth Saint to have a three homer game.

Wallner, 25, was the Twins’ 1st round pick in 2019. He’s batting .292 on the year, with a .931 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) and won Minor League Player of the Week a week ago.

Earlier this year with the Twins, Wallner went 7 for 19 (.368) with a homer, four runs batted in, and a 1.099 OPS. He seems to be very deserving of another opportunity in the major leagues.

The Saints have a 9-3 record in the second half, good for first place in their division.