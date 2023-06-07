Twins prospect Matt Wallner waits for consistent opportunity in the major leagues

nbsp;

Matt Wallner already has a taste of the big leagues, now he wants to taste it every day. The Twins prospect from Forest Lake was named the International Player of the Week in Triple-A.

Over the six-game series in Buffalo, Wallner hit .423 (11-26) with four doubles, a triple, and three home runs, while driving in 10 runs. He finished the week with a 1.483 OPS. His eight extra base hits were the most in the league. His 11 hits had an average exit velocity of 106 miles per hour, the second-highest in the league (minimum three hits). His 115.6 mph single on May 31 was the hardest hit ball by any Saints batter this season.

Prior to that, Wallner spent six days with the Twins going 4 for 4 with a home run on May 27 against Toronto and followed the next game with a 2 for 2 game with two walks.

“I feel good right now, either right now or this time last year,” said Wallner. “I think I’ve had a pretty good month so, I feel good right now.”

(The St. Paul Saints Director of Broadcasting & Media Relations Sean Aronson contributed information to this article.)