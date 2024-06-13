Top Twins prospect Brooks Lee returns to AAA-St. Paul after back injury

After missing two-plus months with a back injury, top Twins prospect INF Brooks Lee is once again playing for AAA-St. Paul.

The 23-year-old appeared in 10 games in the lower minors during a rehab assignment in May and posted a .395/.452/.474 slash line in 38 at-bats.

Lee had some good moments last year at AAA after a great run for AA-Wichita.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with Lee recently about his journey back, the waiting game on making his Major League debut, and his history of back issues.

Lee can play second base, shortstop, and third base. So there’s versatility if the Twins decide to call him up in July or August.

He’s played five games for St. Paul since returning and has a .381 on-base percentage.

Lee was the Twins’ first round pick in 2022 at No. 8 overall.