Twins postseason ticket strips to go on sale Monday morning

With just 16 games left in the regular season, the Minnesota Twins are starting to prepare for postseason play.

Starting at 10 a.m. Monday, the club will start selling postseason ticket strips to the general public.

Buying a postseason ticket strip is the only way for fans to guarantee access to all potential Twins home playoff games, the team says.

Entering Thursday, the Twins had a 7.5-game lead in the division, which sets them up to host a best-of-three wild card series at Target Field. If they were to win the wild card series, they could host up to three games.

The Twins say fans can also get priority access for postseason tickets by committing to a season ticket plan for the 2024 season. More details on that are available online.