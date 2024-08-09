Twins place Ryan, Lee on injured list
Two Minnesota Twins players will miss quite a few games due to injuries, according to team officials.
Late Friday morning, the Twins said both Joe Ryan and Brooks Lee have been placed on the injured list, with Ryan on the 15-day list and Lee on the 10-day.
Ryan has a right shoulder strain, and Lee is dealing with an injured right bicep.
Due to their injuries, the team says they’ve reinstated infielder Kyle Farmer and selected right-handed pitcher Scott Blewett from Triple-A.
In addition, right-handed pitcher Brock Stewart has been transferred to the 60-day injured list due to a shoulder strain.
