Twins place OF Kepler on 10-day injured list, OF Buxton suffers setback on rehab assignment

The Twins placed OF Max Kepler on the 10-day injured list with a left patellar tendinitis. OF DaShawn Keirsey Jr. was called up from AAA-St. Paul and he will make his MLB debut whenever he enters a game. He’s not in Thursday’s starting lineup at Tampa.

The 27-year-old has played in 103 games for the Saints this season, hitting .292 (120-for-411) with 20 doubles, seven triples, 14 home runs, 75 RBI, 69 runs scored, 45 walks, and 36 stolen bases.

Kepler has played in 105 games for the Twins this season, hitting .253 (93-for-368) with 21 doubles, one triple, eight home runs, and 42 runs batted in. This marks his second IL stint this season after missing 21 games in April with a right knee contusion.

Reliever Kody Funderburk was transferred to the 60-day IL to add Keirsey to the 40-man roster.

In addition, OF Byron Buxton (hip) isn’t ready to rejoin the Twins Friday in Kansas City. He suffered some discomfort while playing for AAA-St. Paul on Wednesday.