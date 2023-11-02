Twins pick up 2024 options for Kepler, Polanco

The Minnesota Twins have exercised their 2024 club options for outfielder Max Kepler and infielder Jorge Polanco.

The front office’s first moves of the offseason retain two veterans who put up above-average offensive numbers in 2023.

Kepler’s 2024 option — the last year on his current contract — will earn him $10 million. He slashed .260/.332/.484 in 2023, his ninth season with Minnesota, and put up his third career season with at least 20 doubles and 20 home runs.

Polanco, 30, is in line to make $10.5 million in 2024 and has one club option worth $12 million remaining on his contract.

A knee injury incurred late in 2022 put him out of action at the beginning of the 2023 season, and hamstring troubles forced him to miss another two months of play. He still managed to record 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 48 RBI in 80 games while posting a .255 batting average in his 10th season with the Twins.