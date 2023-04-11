Twins starter Pablo Lopez pumped to make Target Field debut Tuesday night

Right-hander Pablo Lopez will make his Target Field debut Tuesday night when the Twins host the White Sox. The Twins’ opening day starter has been stellar in his first two starts at Kansas City and Miami. The Twins acquired Lopez in January in a trade with Miami that sent out A.L. batting champ Luis Arraez.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with Lopez ahead of his home debut.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Lopez***

Lopez has delivered a 0.73 ERA and 16:4 strikeout-to-walk ratio through his first 12.1 innings as a Twin. He generated 15 swings-and-misses in his last start, a no-decision at Miami.