Twins option Ober, select Stewart, DFA Megill

The Minnesota Twins made a couple of roster moves Tuesday to add a new pitcher to the big league roster.

The club optioned pitcher Bailey Ober back to Triple-A St. Paul on Monday after he threw 5.2 innings with just one run allowed in Sunday’s win over Washington.

To take his spot, the Twins selected the contract of 31-year-old Brock Stewart, who came to Minnesota as a minor league free agent in July after past stints in the Dodgers and Blue Jays organizations.

For St. Paul this season, Stewart has thrown 8.2 innings, allowing just 2 runs and a .219 batting average against while striking out 17 and recording 2 saves.

To create a spot on the 40-man roster for Stewart, Minnesota designated relief pitcher Trevor Megill for release or assignment. Megill allowed 14 runs in 9.2 innings for the Saints this season.