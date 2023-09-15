Twins option Headrick, recall Ober from Saints

The Minnesota Twins have recalled a familiar face to fans.

On Friday morning, the team announced they have recalled Bailey Ober from the St. Paul Saints.

As previously reported, Ober was optioned to St. Paul in late August, and started for the team once.

While starting for the Twins, the right-handed pitcher has recorded 120 strikeouts, and has gone 6-6.

Ober is expected to start Friday night when the Twins take on the White Sox in Chicago.

Due to Ober being recalled, the team has now optioned left-handed pitcher Brent Headrick to the Saints. So far, he has gone 1-0 and has four strikeouts during his four games with the Twins.