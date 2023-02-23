Twins officially announce Solano signing

The Minnesota Twins have officially announced their latest signing.

Thursday, the team said it signed infielder Donovan Solano to a one-year deal. While the club didn’t provide salary information, KSTP Sports’ Darren “Doogie” Wolfson confirmed Solano will make $2 million with incentives for plate appearances that could give him another $250,000.

Received the same info. as Jon this morning, but he has faster fingers. The incentives are based on plate appearances. #MNTwins https://t.co/4HJHh8y3JQ — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) February 23, 2023

Solano, 35, spent last season with Cincinnati, hitting .284 with four home runs, 24 RBI and a .339 on-base percentage across 80 games. He also had a .724 OPS, and appeared at first, second and third base, as well as designated hitter.

Welcome to Minnesota, Donnie Barrels! pic.twitter.com/OHbwPETDti — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) February 23, 2023

Prior to his time with the Reds, Solano has also played for Miami, the Yankees and San Francisco, where he won the 2020 NL Silver Slugger Award. Over his career, he’s hit .278/.327/.374 with a .701 OPS across 686 games. He also ranks third all-time among Colombian-born players in hits and games played and will play for Colombia in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

To make roster room for Solano, the club moved pitcher Chris Paddack to the 60-day injured list while he recovers from Tommy John surgery.