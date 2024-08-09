Twins manager Baldelli reviews lengthy list of injuries ahead of series opener vs. Cleveland

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli met with reporters on Friday morning, including KSTP Sports.

It was a busy morning of roster moves, including starter Joe Ryan and infielder Brooks Lee have been placed on the injured list, with Ryan expected to miss weeks to months with a Grade 2 teres major strain. Lee is sidelined with a shoulder injury.

The Twins reinstated infielder Kyle Farmer and selected right-handed pitcher Scott Blewett from Triple-A. Farmer will play Game 1 vs. Cleveland, starting at 2B.

Additionally, reliever Brock Stewart (shoulder) will undergo season-ending surgery on Tuesday. Plus, reliever Justin Topa, on a rehab assignment with St. Paul, isn’t close to ready. He’s been out the whole season with a left knee injury.