Twins look to stay hot against Mariners

nbsp;

The Minnesota Twins host the Seattle Mariners Monday night aiming to extend a three-game home winning streak.

The Twins are 8-2 since the All-Star break which is the best record in baseball. They’ll be without Byron Buxton on Monday after he was placed MLB’s Paternity List after his wife gave birth to the couple’s third child. Players can stay on the Paternity List for three games.

The Twins bullpen has been sharp lately. Reliever Emilio Pagan had struggled in the early months of the season but has now only given up two earned runs over his last 16 appearances.

***Click video box for pregame interviews with the Twins***

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (6-7, 3.12 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 133 strikeouts); Twins: Kenta Maeda (2-5, 5.10 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they play the Seattle Mariners.

Minnesota has gone 29-22 at home and 53-48 overall. Twins hitters have a collective .409 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

Seattle has a 50-49 record overall and a 21-24 record in road games. The Mariners are 36-5 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Monday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa leads the Twins with a .232 batting average, and has 21 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 37 walks and 44 RBI. Edouard Julien is 16-for-34 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez has 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 51 RBI for the Mariners. Eugenio Suarez is 7-for-34 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 8-2, .271 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .216 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Twins: Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)