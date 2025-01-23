Twins launch fan membership, rewards program

The Minnesota Twins have announced the launch of the MyTwins Membership and My Twins Rewards, a new ticket and fan loyalty program designed for fans.

According to the team, the programs are aimed at giving fans more flexibility and benefits for attending games in the regular season. You earn one point for every $1 spent on single game tickets, food items, beverages and merchandise – however, the team’s website says all accrued points expire on Oct. 31 of each membership year and won’t carry over to the next season. Points can’t be earned by attending Twinsfest, spring training games or postseason games.

Those points can then be redeemed in the MLB Ballpark App for exclusive rewards through the MyTwins rewards program, prizes that include spring training or regular season trips, on-field experiences, throwing out the first pitch, meet and greets with players and even autographed memorabilia.

“We believe it is critical to provide the flexibility and control desired by today’s consumer, while also opening an avenue to celebrate all of our fans for their loyalty to the Minnesota Twins,” said Eddie Eixenberger, Twins Vice President, Ticket Sales & Strategy. “This program is an important evolution in the Target Field experience, one we are excited to share with all Twins fans.”

MyTwins Memberships are available now and free to enroll in. You can choose between Choice, Reserved and Starter levels:

Starter membership: Is free and allows you to earn points for MyTwins rewards.

Reserved membership: There are 20-game, half season and full season options, which give you the same seats at each game, including the premium seating areas and lowest roads, as well as varying percentage savings for tickets and concessions, depending on the option you choose.

Choice membership: You can choose between a handful of options, which range between $600-$7,500. Ticket and concession discounts apply for those options as well. You can compare those plans by CLICKING HERE.

As of this time, a team spokesman says the membership and rewards program is only set up for games, and not events such as concerts, since it is just being launched. However, team officials will evaluate the program, and it may be a possibility in the future.

Choice and Reserved members will be able to be exchanged unused tickets for future games, but tickets redeemed through Reserved, Choice or Flex memberships can’t be returned for a refund.

Team officials say group ticket redemptions aren’t available through Reserved, Choice or Flex memberships and must be bought in addition to the memberships. Theme night tickets are also not available through those memberships and must be bought separately through a MyTwins account. Choice Membership account balances also can’t be used to buy a theme night item, according to the team’s website.

The Twins’ 81-game regular season Target Field slate begins on Thursday, April 3, when Minnesota hosts the Houston Astros for the 2025 Home Opener.