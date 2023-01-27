Interviews with Twins SS Correa, OF Wallner at Diamond Awards

The Twins recognized a few players at Thursday night’s Diamond Awards in Minneapolis. The event helps benefit research, education and care in brain, nerve and muscle disorders at the University of Minnesota.

KSTP’s Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson caught up with award winners SS Carlos Correa and OF Matt Wallner.

Correa was the winner of several honors, including the Most Valuable Twin Award; the Bob Allison Award (former Twins player), given to the Twins player who exemplifies determination, hustle, tenacity, competitive spirit and leadership both on and off the field; the Jim Kaat Award (former Twins pitcher) for Twins Defensive Player of the Year; and the Mike Augustin “Media Good Guy” Award (former Pioneer Press Sports Writer). Correa hit .291 (152-for-522) with 24 doubles, one triple, 22 home runs, 64 RBI, 61 walks, 70 runs scored, a .467 slugging percentage, an .834 OPS and a 5.4 bWAR in 136 games for the Twins.

Wallner was recognized as the Twins Minor League Player of the Year. The Forest Lake native made his major league debut late in the season.

TwinsFest is Saturday at Target Field, with spring training starting in less than a month in Fort Myers.