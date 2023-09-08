Twins injury updates, Sept. 8: RP Brock Stewart and CF Michael A. Taylor both progressing well

Twins reliever Brock Stewart and center fielder Michael A. Taylor gave us updates on Friday on their injuries. Stewart has been out since late June (forearm), Taylor since Sunday (right hamstring).

***Click the video box above to watch those conversations***

Stewart is 2-0 with a 0.70 ERA and one save in 25 games while allowing only 15 hits in 25 2/3 innings. Manager Rocco Baldelli noted Friday that Stewart has been one of their best arms this year. The next step is a rehab assignment, likely with AAA-St. Paul.

Taylor has hit .229 (75-for-327) with 14 doubles, 20 home runs, 47 RBI, 21 walks, 13 stolen bases and 45 runs scored in 120 games for the Twins this season. His injured list stint is expected to be very short.

The Twins host the Mets this weekend.