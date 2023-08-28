Twins injury updates, Aug. 28: Buxton preparing to play CF and Castro close to wrapping up rehab assignment

Byron Buxton hasn’t played center field for the Twins since August 2022, but that’s expected to soon change. He’ll play the outfield on a rehab assignment with the St. Paul Saints, possibly as soon as end of the week.

Buxton has been out since early Aug. with a hamstring injury.

Buxton has played in 85 games for the Twins this season, hitting .207 (63-for-304) with 17 doubles, one triple, 17 home runs, 42 RBI, 49 runs scored, 35 walks, a .438 slugging percentage and a .731 OPS.

KSTP Sports spoke with Buxton and INF/OF Willi Castro on Monday.

***Click the video box above to hear from Buxton, Castro, and manager Rocco Baldelli***

Castro is set to wrap up a rehab assignment early this week before going on the paternity list. His wife is due middle of the week.

The expectation is that Castro should rejoin the Twins by the weekend. He hinted at playing one more game on Tuesday with the Saints. He’s been out since mid-Aug. with an oblique injury.

Castro has played in 101 games for the Twins this season, hitting .241 (67-for-278) with 15 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 26 RBI, 42 runs scored, 24 walks, 29 stolen bases and a .322 on-base percentage.