From the clubhouse: Twins excited to finally start home portion of schedule

Our Joe Schmit was in the Twins’ clubhouse Friday morning and spoke with catcher Christian Vazquez and DH Byron Buxton. After a 4-2 start on the road, the Twins begin their home schedule Friday afternoon.

***Click the video box above to watch interviews with Vazquez and Buxton***

Houston Astros (3-4) vs. Minnesota Twins (4-2)

Minneapolis; Friday, 3:10 p.m.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jose Urquidy (0-0); Twins: Sonny Gray (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -127, Astros +108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Houston Astros to start a three-game series.

Minnesota had a 78-84 record overall and a 46-35 record at home last season. The Twins slugged .401 with a .718 OPS as a team in the 2022 season.

Houston had a 106-56 record overall and a 51-30 record on the road last season. The Astros scored 4.5 runs per game while allowing 3.2 last season.

INJURIES: Twins: Max Kepler: day-to-day (knee), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Henriquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gilberto Celestino: 10-Day IL (thumb), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee)

Astros: Blake Taylor: 15-Day IL (elbow), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (spine), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (thumb)