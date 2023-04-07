From the clubhouse: Twins excited to finally start home portion of schedule

By KSTP Sports

Our Joe Schmit was in the Twins’ clubhouse Friday morning and spoke with catcher Christian Vazquez and DH Byron Buxton. After a 4-2 start on the road, the Twins begin their home schedule Friday afternoon.

***Click the video box above to watch interviews with Vazquez and Buxton***

Houston Astros (3-4) vs. Minnesota Twins (4-2)

Minneapolis; Friday, 3:10 p.m.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jose Urquidy (0-0); Twins: Sonny Gray (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -127, Astros +108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Houston Astros to start a three-game series.

Minnesota had a 78-84 record overall and a 46-35 record at home last season. The Twins slugged .401 with a .718 OPS as a team in the 2022 season.

Houston had a 106-56 record overall and a 51-30 record on the road last season. The Astros scored 4.5 runs per game while allowing 3.2 last season.

INJURIES: Twins: Max Kepler: day-to-day (knee), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Henriquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gilberto Celestino: 10-Day IL (thumb), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee)

Astros: Blake Taylor: 15-Day IL (elbow), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (spine), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (thumb)