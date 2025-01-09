Twins get catching prospect Diego Cartaya in trade with Dodgers

The Minnesota Twins are adding depth at the catcher position, acquiring 23-year-old prospect Diego Cartaya from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league right-handed pitcher Jose Vasquez.

Cartaya has been in the Dodgers’ farm system since he was signed as an international free agent out of Venezuela in 2018. Last season, Cartaya split time between Triple-A Oklahoma City and Double-A Tulsa, posting a .221 batting average and a .323 on-base percentage, hitting 16 doubles and 11 home runs in 95 games.

Cartaya was once considered one of the Dodgers’ top prospects, winning the Branch Rickey Minor League Player of the Year Award in 2022 and playing in the All-Star Futures Game that same year. However, his output began to falter once he was called up to play Double-A ball in 2023.

Pitchers and catchers report for spring training on Feb. 10.