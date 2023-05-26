Twins Friday pregame report: Baldelli on Correa, Polanco injury update, Kirilloff adjusting, and more

Rocco Baldelli shares news of expecting twins with wife Allie Baldelli

KSTP Sports was at Target Field Friday pregame and spoke with manager Rocco Baldelli, 2B Jorge Polanco, 1B Alex Kirilloff, and CF Michael A. Taylor.

Great news for the Twins, per Baldelli: SS Carlos Correa (heel) is doing well, so well in fact that he’s in the starting lineup Friday night. There was fear on Wednesday that he’d be out an extended period.

Polanco (hamstring) is doing well, eligible to come off the injured list Sunday. While that may be a bit aggressive, he’s not far off from returning.

Below is a preview from the Associated Press:

Toronto Blue Jays (26-25, fifth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (26-24, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 7:10 p.m.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (2-3, 3.14 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Twins: Louie Varland (2-0, 4.18 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -120, Blue Jays +100; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins open a three-game series at home against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

Minnesota has a 26-24 record overall and a 15-10 record at home. The Twins have the second-best team ERA in baseball at 3.39.

Toronto has a 26-25 record overall and a 13-16 record on the road. The Blue Jays have hit 57 total home runs to rank eighth in the AL.

Friday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Gallo leads the Twins with 11 home runs while slugging .553. Kyle Farmer is 12-for-40 with a double, a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Bo Bichette has 11 doubles and nine home runs for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 14-for-37 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .257 batting average, 3.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Blue Jays: 2-8, .292 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Twins: Carlos Correa: day-to-day (heel), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (pneumonia), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nick Gordon: 10-Day IL (shin), Jorge Alcala: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique strain), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Danny Jansen: day-to-day (groin), Mitchell White: 60-Day IL (elbow), Santiago Espinal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.