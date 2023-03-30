Twins finalize Opening Day roster

Cory Knudsen KSTP

Baseball season is back and, with Thursday marking Opening Day, the Minnesota Twins have revealed their 2023 Opening Day roster.

Here is the 26-man roster for the Twins season opener:

Pitchers: Jorge Alcala, Jhoan Duran, Sonny Gray, Griffin Jax, Jorge Lopez, Pablo Lopez, Kenta Maeda, Tyler Mahle, Jovani Moran, Emilio Pagan, Joe Ryan, Cole Sands and Caleb Thielbar.

Catchers: Ryan Jeffers and Christian Vazquez.

Infielders: Carlos Correa, Kyle Farmer, Jose Miranda and Donavan Solano.

Outfielders: Byron Buxton, Joey Gallo, Max Kepler, Trevor Larnach and Michael A. Taylor.

Utility players: Willi Castro and Nick Gordon.

Additionally, Minnesota formally put the following players on the Injured List: Outfielder Gilberto Celestino (10-day), pitcher Ronny Henriquez (15-day), outfielder/first baseman Alex Kirilloff (10-day), infielder Royce Lewis (60-day), starting pitcher Chris Paddack (60-day), infielder Jorge Polanco (10-day), and pitcher Josh Winder (15-day).

The Twins open the season at 3:10 p.m. Thursday against the Kansas City Royals.