Twins finalize Opening Day roster

Baseball season is back and, with Thursday marking Opening Day, the Minnesota Twins have revealed their 2023 Opening Day roster.

Here is the 26-man roster for the Twins season opener:

Pitchers: Jorge Alcala, Jhoan Duran, Sonny Gray, Griffin Jax, Jorge Lopez, Pablo Lopez, Kenta Maeda, Tyler Mahle, Jovani Moran, Emilio Pagan, Joe Ryan, Cole Sands and Caleb Thielbar.

Catchers: Ryan Jeffers and Christian Vazquez.

Infielders: Carlos Correa, Kyle Farmer, Jose Miranda and Donavan Solano.

Outfielders: Byron Buxton, Joey Gallo, Max Kepler, Trevor Larnach and Michael A. Taylor.

Utility players: Willi Castro and Nick Gordon.

Additionally, Minnesota formally put the following players on the Injured List: Outfielder Gilberto Celestino (10-day), pitcher Ronny Henriquez (15-day), outfielder/first baseman Alex Kirilloff (10-day), infielder Royce Lewis (60-day), starting pitcher Chris Paddack (60-day), infielder Jorge Polanco (10-day), and pitcher Josh Winder (15-day).

The Twins open the season at 3:10 p.m. Thursday against the Kansas City Royals.