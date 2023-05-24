Twins reliever Emilio Pagan always willing to hold himself accountable

nbsp;

Good times or bad, Twins reliever Emilio Pagan is always at his locker stall willing to answer questions. That can’t be said about every major leaguer.

Last week in a loss at Los Angeles, Pagan issued two walks then gave up what turned out to be the game-winning grand slam.

KSTP Sports’ Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with Pagan this week about that, how he views overall how he’s throwing, if he is desiring higher leverage situations, and more.

Pagan was retained by the Twins over the winter at a cost of $3.5 million. He has a 5.03 ERA in 19.2 innings, being used in lower-level situations, for the most part.

One big knock against Pagan is how often he gives up home runs. He has the highest career home run rate for a reliever in major league history.