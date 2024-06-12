Edouard Julien putting in work in St. Paul to get back up with Twins

Edouard Julien was a big reason why the Twins won the Central last year, and advanced past the first round of the playoffs. However, he’s hit a sophomore slump and that resulted in being demoted to AAA-St. Paul.

With Julien’s .207/.309/.367 slash line and team-high 34 percent strikeout rate, the Twins felt like a demotion was needed to work through the issues at the plate. Julien’s defense at second base has been solid.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson recently spoke with Julien about his demotion and his desire to get back to the big leagues.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Julien***

Julien is consistently the first player at the field, so he’s putting in the work.

The Saints are using Julien at second and first base, the latter being interesting. If Julien can figure out his swing, a move to 1B for the Twins could make sense.

Julien went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts in the Saints win at Louisville on Tuesday.