Former Twins 1B Doug Mientkiewicz reflects on 2002 series win, opines on 2023 team

21 years ago today, Oct. 6, 2002, the Twins won a divisional series at Oakland. That was the last time the Twins advanced in the playoffs before this year.

Doug Mientkiewicz was the starting 1B on the 2002 Twins and he caught up with our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson, via Zoom. They reminisced about that 2002 series win and spoke plenty about this year’s Twins.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Mientkiewicz***

Mientkiewicz played for the Twins from 1998-2004 and later coached in their minor league system with Fort Myers.

While coaching at Fort Myers, Mientkiewicz worked with current Twins Max Kepler, Jorge Polanco, and Byron Buxton.

Twins-Astros Game 1 is set for Saturday at 3:45 p.m.