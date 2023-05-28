Twins president of operations Derek Falvey evaluates club at one-third mark of season

Derek Falvey speaks about Rocco, Maeda, Buxton, Gordon, and Polanco

As the Twins approach the one-third mark of the season following Monday’s game at Houston, we felt it was a good time to catch up with president of operations Derek Falvey.

At 27-25 entering Sunday’s game vs. Toronto, the Twins are in 1st place in the American League Central. Yes, the Twins are taking advantage of the weakest division in the league. Nothing wrong with that.

Falvey touched on the state of the team, whether we’ll see Byron Buxton in center field this year, the injury status of many players, the excellent rotation, and the roller-coaster offense.