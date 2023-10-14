1-on-1 with Twins president of operations Derek Falvey and manager Rocco Baldelli looking ahead to busy offseason

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with Twins president of operations Derek Falvey and manager Rocco Baldelli on Friday morning at Target Field.

Falvey noted that CF Byron Buxton underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on Friday and that 1B Alex Kirilloff will undergo labrum repair surgery on Oct. 24.

The Twins have decisions to make on 2024 team options for 2B Jorge Polanco and RF Max Kepler, which Falvey addressed.

Both Falvey and Baldelli also touched on the free agency of SP Sonny Gray.

The Twins, who hold spring training at the Lee County Sports Complex in Fort Myers, will play their first game against the University of Minnesota Gophers on Friday, Feb. 23. The next day, the Twins will face the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first of 33 official Grapefruit League games.

The 2024 season opens Mar. 28 at Kansas City.